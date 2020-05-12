Division II league in California suspends fall sports

The California Collegiate Athletic Association has suspended all fall sports for the upcoming year, the league announced on Tuesday.

The NCAA Division II conference currently has 13 members but will lose one with UC San Diego moving to Division I. The remaining 12 members are all part of the California State University system. Chancellor Timothy White announced Tuesday the 23 schools in the CSU system would use online learning for the majority of classes during the fall semester.

The league sponsors men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball during the fall.

“The CCAA member institutions will continue to advocate strongly to maintain NCAA championship opportunities for all of our student-athletes, including our fall sports, during the 2020-21 academic year and recommend competition resume when it is safe and appropriate to do so for all of its members,” the league said in its announcement.

