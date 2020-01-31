Dixon Clocks Historic Mark on First Day of the Texas Tech Invitational

Devin Dixon clocked one of the fastest 600m times in NCAA history as the Texas A&M track & field won a pair of events on day one of the Texas Tech Invitational, Friday at the Sports Performance Complex.

“We had great efforts from several people today,” Texas A&M head coach Pat Henry said. “Devin [Dixon] continues to solidify himself in the NCAA record books. We also really liked results from Ciynamon [Stevenson], Zach [Davis], Alstian [Walker] and Jamal [Walton] and look forward to tomorrow’s competition.”

Dixon made his collegiate debut in the 600m, as he logged a 1:15.16-mark to place his name at the No. 4 spot on the NCAA all-time list.

Ciynamon Stevenson recorded a new personal record with her triple-jump mark of 44’ 3.25” (13.49m), which ties for second in Texas A&M’s indoor record book with LaQue Moen-Davis.

Zach Davis notched a new personal record in pole vault with his first-place mark of 16’ 9.5” (5.11m), while Connor Gregston followed with a new personal record and fourth-place mark of 15’ 9.25” (4.81m).

Jamal Walton (45.99) and Bryce Deadmon (46.00) had a two-three finish in the 400m. Walton’s 400m places him at the 11th-fastest performer on Texas A&M’s indoor record book and the third-fastest time in the country this season.

Alstian Walker mustered the fifth-best mark in triple jump after he crushed his personal record with his 52’ 2” (15.90m) mark.

The Top-Five Finishers

First Last – Event – Place – Mark

Devin Dixon – 600m – 1st – 1:15.16

Zach Davis – PV – 1st – 16’ 9.5” (5.11m)

Ciynamon Stevenson – TJ – 2nd – 44’ 3.25” (13.49m)

Jamal Walton – 400m – 2nd – 45.99

Bryce Deadmon – 400m – 3rd – 46.00

Connor Gregston – 4th – 15’ 9.25” (4.81m)

Alstian Walker – TJ – 5th – 52’ 2” (15.90m)

Tierra Richardson – 400m – 5th – 53.56

Up Next

The Aggies return tomorrow to complete the Texas Tech Invitational, with the finals starting at noon.