Dixon, Masucci earn weekly SEC Honors

Texas A&M track and field’s Devin Dixon and Kristen Masucci earned weekly SEC honors, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. Dixon was named SEC Men’s Runner of the Week and Masucci took home SEC Women’s Freshman of the Week.

“The SEC is one of the premier college track and field conferences in the country,” head coach Pat Henry said. “Anytime your performance is recognized in this manner, it is a great accomplishment.”

Dixon won the Texas A&M Invitational 800m with a season best time of 1:47.88. He currently ranks seventh in the NCAA and is second in the SEC behind teammate, Carlton Orange.

Masucci cleared a personal best height of 3.76m/12-4 to finish second in pole vault at the Texas A&M Invitational. It was the second time in her collegiate career to clear 12-feet.

Texas A&M returns to action playing host to the SEC Indoor Championships beginning Friday, Feb. 28-29, at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium. More information about the SEC Indoor Championships can be found at 12thman.com/sectrack.

SEC Indoor Track and Field Weekly Honors – Feb. 25, 2020

Men’s Runner of the Week: Devin Dixon, Texas A&M

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Kristen Masucci, Texas A&M