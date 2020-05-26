Dixon, Parker Named to SEC Track & Field Community Service Team

Devin Dixon and Brittany Parker were two of 24 student-athletes named to the 2020 SEC Track & Field Community Service Team, the league announced Tuesday.

Excelling off the track as well as he did on it, Dixon’s community service activities included Aggies CAN (the largest student-athlete volunteer-run canned food drive in the nation), Aggies for Haiti/Dominican Republic mission trips and volunteering as a motivational speaker to local 6th grade classes. On the track, he dominated as an 800m specialist and a key contributor to the nation’s leading 4x400m relay team. Dixon claimed the 2020 SEC 800m indoor title, his sixth consecutive SEC 800m title when including outdoors, and anchor for the 4x400m that claimed its fourth consecutive gold.

Parker, as the Vice President of Selfless Service for SAAC, has created several service opportunities for herself and fellow student-athletes. In total, she has participated in over 20 service projects and completed nearly 100 service hours this academic year. She volunteers at Twin City Missions, and participated in REVved Up to Read. Her other works include Aggies BUILD (a student organization that constructs medical clinics made from shipping containers), Aggies for Haiti/Dominican Republic mission trips and Virtual Aggies MOVE. On the track, she won the 800m at the Aggie Invitational and Charlie Thomas Invitational. Parker finished her season placing ninth in the 800m at the SEC Indoor Championships.

Parker will be attending physical therapy school at Texas Woman’s University in Houston to pursue a Doctorate of Physical Therapy.

The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams for all 21 league sponsored sports. The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track and Field, log on to 12thman.com and follow @aggietfxc.

2020 SEC Track & Field Community Service Team

Devin Dixon, Texas A&M

Brittany Parker, Texas A&M

Gabe Serrano, Alabama

Alexa Cruz, Alabama

Nick Hilson, Arkansas

Joy Ripslinger, Arkansas

Ryan Lee, Auburn

Hannah Tarwater, Auburn

Chantz Sawyers, Florida

Lauren Ghee, Florida

Nicholas Yanek, Georgia

Tiffany Yue, Georgia

Molly Leppelmeier, Kentucky

Arthur Price, LSU

Annie Jung, LSU

Tyler Moore, Ole Miss

Maddie McHugh, Ole Miss

Malcum Tatum, Mississippi State

Stephanie Peterson, Mississippi State

Darrell Singleton Jr., South Carolina

Briana Reckling, South Carolina

Nate Harper, Tennessee

Megan Murray, Tennessee

Regan Clay, Vanderbilt