Dixon wins IndyCar opener

IndyCar was finally able to begin a schedule delayed three months by the coronavirus.

Five-time season champion Scott Dixon took the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway, his fourth win at the 1 ½-mile, high-banked oval. The 39-year-old New Zealander raced to his 47th career victory and matched A.J. Foyt's record of 18 seasons with a win.

Dixon sped off following a restart with three laps left. He surged ahead following a caution caused when young teammate Felix Rosenqvist crashed. Dixon finished 4.4 seconds ahead of Simon Pagenaud (PA’-zheh-noh).

Defending IndyCar champion and polesitter Josef Newgarden finished third.

