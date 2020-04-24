Dolphins prepared to wait until Tagovailoa is ready

Tua Tagovailoa (TOO'-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH'-ah) now knows where he’ll play next, but he still doesn’t know when. The Miami Dolphins are willing to wait - perhaps even until 2021. They took the Alabama quarterback with the fifth pick in the NFL draft, optimistic he’ll fully recover from a hip injury that ended his college career. He says doctors have indicated he’s on schedule for a return in 2020. General manager Chris Grier said the Dolphins are comfortable about Tagovailoa's health, despite a long injury history. Grier declined to say whether Tagovailoa is expected to participate fully in workouts whenever they begin.