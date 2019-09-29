Donavan Brazier advances to 800m final at IAAF World Championships

Registering another victory in his semifinal heat of the 800m, Aggie alum Donavan Brazier earned automatic qualification to Tuesday’s final at the IAAF World Championships during Sunday’s action at Khalifa International Stadium.

Brazier ran 1:44.87 to finish ahead of Canada’s Marco Arop (1:45.07), who claimed the second automatic qualification position, and Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir (1:45.19), who did not advance to the final on time, while American Brandon Kidder (1:45.62) placed fourth in the race.

Korir recently finished fourth in the Diamond League final that was won by Brazier last month.

Three Americans advanced to the 800m final, which will be contested at 2:10 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday. Joining Brazier in the final were Bryce Hoppel (1:45.95), the runner-up in the third semifinal heat, and Clayton Murphy (1:44.48), who finished third in the first semifinal heat and advanced on time.

A split of 52.46 seconds at 400m through the first lap of his race had Brazier in third place behind Arop (52.17) and Korir (52.37). Brazier challenged the leaders at 600m, then moved into the lead on the homestretch, completing his second lap in 52.41.

The United States used a different line-up for the final of the mixed 4x400 relay and the Americans produced another world record in securing a gold medal in the new event. A winning time of 3:09.34 had the United States defeating Jamaica (3:11.78) and Bahrain (3:11.82) as they improved upon the 3:12.42 world record set by another American foursome in the prelims.

Having run on the United States mixed 4x400 relay in the prelims, Jessica Beard collects a fourth relay gold medal from the World Championships and her fifth overall. Beard previously earned three golds with the women’s 4x400 relay in 2009, 2011 and 2013, along with a silver in 2015.

During Monday’s schedule, former Texas A&M volunteer assistant Ariana Ince will compete in qualifying group A of the women’s javelin. Ince will be the ninth thrower among a field of 16 as they open the fourth day of the World Championships at 8:30 a.m. (CT). The top 12 marks will advance to the final.