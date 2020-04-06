Driscoll, Parker Awarded NCAA Postgraduate Scholarships

Texas A&M runners Ashley Driscoll and Brittany Parker have each been awarded a $10,000 scholarship by the NCAA.

The NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship Committee presented Driscoll her scholarship, while Parker earned the NCAA Women’s Enhancement Graduate Scholarship granted by the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics.

Driscoll graduates in May with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences with a 3.98 GPA. Following graduation she will be going to the UT Medical Branch (UTMB) to be part of the Doctor of Medicine (MD) program.

During the 2019-20 academic year, Driscoll earned All-SEC Second Team in cross country and recorded two Aggie all-time top-12 performer marks during the indoor track season. She ranks fifth in the 3000m (9:28.67) and 5000m (16:11.80).

In May, Parker completes her Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a minor in psychology with a 4.0 GPA. She will be attending physical therapy school at Texas Woman’s University in Houston to pursue a Doctorate of Physical Therapy.

Parker competed in five meets during the indoor season and won the Aggie Invitational 800m (2:11.46) and the Charlie Thomas Invitational 800m (2:09.02). Parker finishes her career as a member of three school-record relays including the indoor distance medley relay, outdoor 4x800m and outdoor distance medley relay.

