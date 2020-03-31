Durant leads field of 16 in NBA 2K tourney on ESPN

Kevin Durant and Trae Young will lead a 16-player field of NBA players in an NBA 2K20 tournament airing on ESPN. The NBA, the players’ association and 2K announced the NBA 2K Players Tournament. Play begins Friday, and the winner of the week-long competition will receive a $100,000 donation to a coronavirus-related relief effort of their choice. Player have been seeded according to their NBA 2K player rating - from Durant’s 96 down to Derrick Jones Jr.’s 78 - and tenure.