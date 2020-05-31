EA SPORTS postpones Madden NFL 21 announcement in light of protests across the country

In light of the protests across the country in response to George Floyd's death, EA SPORTS released a statement postponing their Madden NFL 21 announcement scheduled for Monday.

"Tomorrow, we had committed to celebrating Madden NFL 21 with you, but we're not going to do that now.

We stand with our African American/Black community of friends, players, colleagues and partners. Our immediate attention is on actions we can take to drive change against the unjust treatment and systematic bias that is plaguing the nation and our world.

We'll find another time to talk football with you. Because this is bigger than a game, bigger than sports, and needs all of us to stand together and commit to change."