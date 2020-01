ESPN first to report tonight that the Jason Garrett will not be back for a 10th season as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Team owner Jerry Jones was hopeful after a 3-0 start that the Cowboys could make a Super Bowl run, but they lost four of their last six games and failed to make the playoffs this season finishing with an 8 - 8 record.

Jerry will look for new leadership to guide his team and it could come from the college ranks.