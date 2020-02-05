Eight Tigers sign to play college football

Eight A&M Consolidated football players signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday at A&M Consolidated High School.

Haydn Witherwax, Bryce, Linder and Makel Williams all signed to play at Blinn College in Brenham.

Trey Zimmerman and Jamarquis Stewart are headed to East Texas Baptist.

Kerry Brooks signed with Trinity Valley Community College in Athens.

Xavier Stewart is headed to Southwestern Assemblies of God in Waxahachie.

Colby McBerty signed to play at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The eight players joined Brian Darby, Nate Floyd and Devin Price who signed letters on intent in December. Darby signed with Oklahoma, Floyd signed with Texas Tech and Price signed with Texas A&M.