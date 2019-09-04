Emmy-Winning “The Pulse” added to ESPNU for 2019 Season

Texas A&M Football’s Emmy-winning weekly show, “The Pulse,” will be available to a national audience as it was added to ESPNU’s lineup for the 2019 season.

“The Pulse” airs on ESPNU on Thursday afternoons, and episodes will be re-broadcast at various times on the network through the 2019 football season. Check your provider’s program guide for exact days and times. This Thursday, the preseason edition of “The Pulse” airs at 5:30 p.m. CT and the Texas State show immediately follows at 6:00 p.m.

Additionally, “The Pulse” will premiere on local CBS affiliate KBTX each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT. On Thursday, it will air on AT&T SportsNet at 5:30 p.m. CT and on CW-8 Aggieland at 6:30 p.m. CT. “The Pulse” will be available on 12thMan.com each Wednesday after 8 p.m.

Originally created by 12th Man Productions in 2014, "The Pulse" gives fans an all-access pass into the Texas A&M football program with highlights from the previous week’s game as well as going inside the locker room, training room, practice fields and class rooms from the viewpoint of the student-athletes and coaches. The 12th Man Productions staff also delivers personal features that include visits to the players’ hangouts and hometowns for a truly insider experience.

The show has received multiple awards in its five seasons on the air, including most recently a Silver Telly in 2018. The series was a Lone Star Emmy for Sports Program Series finalist in 2015 and 2016 – winning the honor in 2016. The series has been a finalist for the national SVG/NACDA College Sports Media Awards in the Outstanding Program Series category four of its five seasons on air.

Each show is produced by Cade Key, Mason Flick and Buddy Kimberlin. Andy Richardson serves as the executive producer while Will Johnson is the writer and narrator for the series. Texas A&M Ventures is the multimedia rightsholder for the Aggies and local Learfield IMG College team that works alongside Texas A&M Athletics.