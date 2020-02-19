English makes history at Rudder High School Wednesday

Makia English made history on Wednesday at Rudder High School by becoming the first Ranger wrestler to receive a college scholarship that according to Ruder Head Wrestling Coach Stewart Donley.

Makia picked the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas, over Emmanuel College in Georgia, Wayland Baptist, and Texas Wesleyan.

Makia is the first wrestler in school history to win over 40 matches in a season. She plans on majoring in criminology.

After college Makia says she will join the National Guard.

Makia will make her third trip to the State Wrestling Tournament on Friday.

She'll be the top seed in her 165 pound weight class and looking to add a state championship to the regional title she won last weekend.