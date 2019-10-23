Enhanced security measures coming to Kyle Field

Fans should expect more security getting into Kyle Field before Saturday's game against Mississippi State.

The university's athletic department announced it will add walk-through metal detectors and hand-held detectors at various entries around the stadium.

Fans should expect to empty their pockets of keys and cellphones when going through the metal detectors. Guests with health-related needs can opt for a hand-held scan, according to officials.

Here is the full press release from Texas A&M Athletics:

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Guests at this weekend’s Texas A&M Football game vs. Mississippi State may encounter a new security measure – walk through and hand-held metal detectors – when they enter the stadium on Saturday.

In preparation for Southeastern Conference-mandated enhanced security measures in the fall of 2020, Texas A&M will begin implementing walk through and hand-held metal detectors at various entries to Kyle Field during the final three home football games this season.

“Our obligation is to provide the safest environment possible, and we are always looking for new ways to enhance game day safety features,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Testing this system of metal-detecting devices will allow us to gather important details as we look to continue enhancing the game day experience while preparing for additional safety features for the 2020 season.”

This will help guests and game day support staff begin to familiarize themselves with the process prior to full implementation next season at football and men’s basketball games.

The metal detector process will include a standard request for removal of car keys and cellphones, as well as other non-permitted items. An alarm will cause the guest to submit to a secondary screening with the hand-held detector. Guests with special health-related needs can opt to be hand-wanded.

The SEC mandated over the summer that all conference schools have metal detectors at all football game entrances before the 2020 season. The rule came out of a proposal from the conference’s working group on event security.