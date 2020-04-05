Evans contemplates the 2020 season that was cut short

It's been about three weeks since springs sports came to a halt. Texas A&M Softball was in the middle of putting together a nice season with a 17-9 record before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.

Head Coach Jo Evans says it's definitely tough losing a season, and it's weird to think that right now they should be on the road finishing up a series at Arkansas.

"I'm not always dying to go to Arkansas. I would love to be in Arkansas right now. I would love to be up there playing and coaching and being back on the field," Evans exclaimed. "The trajectory of our play, our team, our momentum. we go on the road for our first SEC series against #10 Kentucky and had a chance to win every game. It's disappointing. I do feel excited about this team. I loved coaching this 2020 team with really good team chemistry. We worked hard and had great buy-in from this group," added Evans.

Not only has the Aggies' season been canceled, but their summer camps were canceled as well due to COVID-19.