Faculty/Staff Appreciation Ticket Offers Announced for Texas A&M Football, Soccer, and Volleyball

Texas A&M Athletics is offering special Faculty/Staff Appreciation ticket prices for select football, soccer and volleyball events this fall.

For football, Texas A&M faculty and staff are invited to purchase discounted tickets for three of the home games – Texas State (Aug. 29), Lamar (Sept. 14), and UTSA (Nov. 2). A ticket may be secured for the home opener for just $12 while the Lamar and UTSA tickets are available for $30.

Faculty and staff may claim two complimentary tickets for the soccer match on September 8 and the volleyball match on October 13, with additional tickets offered at a discounted price of $3 each.

Soccer's Faculty/Staff Appreciation match is Sunday, September 8, as the Aggies take on Brown in a 6 p.m. match. Faculty and staff members will be recognized during halftime. The pregame Kids Zone will be open from 5 - 6 p.m. in the northwest corner of Ellis Field with FREE family-friendly programming including inflatables, face painting, balloon animals, and a photo booth.

Volleyball's Faculty/Staff Appreciation match is Friday, October 13 as the Aggies host Florida at noon. The pregame Kids Zone will be open from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on the Reed Arena concourse with FREE family friendly programming including inflatables, face painting, balloon animals, and a photo booth.

These ticket offers are exclusive to Texas A&M faculty, staff and their families. Tickets are subject to availability.

Thursday, August 29 | 7:30 p.m. | Kyle Field

Aggie Football vs Texas State

$12 tickets for A&M faculty & staff

Visit [footballthursday.tamu.edu]footballthursday.tamu.edu

Sunday, September 8 | 6 p.m. | Ellis Field

Aggie Soccer vs Brown

2 FREE tickets in advance (or at the gate) for A&M faculty & staff

Claim tickets at link to the right

Saturday, September 14 | 6 p.m. | Kyle Field

Aggie Football vs Lamar

$30 tickets for A&M faculty & staff

Contact 12thManMarketing@athletics.tamu.edu for purchase information.

Sunday, October 13 | Noon | Reed Arena

Aggie Volleyball vs Florida

2 FREE tickets in advance (or at the gate) for A&M faculty & staff

Claim Tickets at link to the right

Saturday, November 2 | TBD | Kyle Field

Aggie Football vs UTSA

$30 tickets for A&M faculty & staff

Contact 12thManMarketing@athletics.tamu.edu for purchase information.