Fairfield rallies in 2nd half to beat Madisonville 31-15

Madisonville was unable to pick up its first District 8-4A Div. II win after suffering a 31-15 loss to Fairfield Friday night at Mustang Stadium.

The Mustangs bounced back from a 75 yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the first quarter by Fairfield to take an 8-7 halftime lead thanks to a Tyrese Brown 7 yard 2nd quarter touchdown run.

Fairfield would outscore the Mustangs 24-7 in the 2nd half to stay unbeaten in district play.

Madisonville (2-4, 0-2) will look to rebound next Friday as they travel to Waco to take on the Connally Cadets.

Fairfield (5-1, 2-0) will host Mexia next week Friday.