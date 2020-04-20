Family members of four victims sue over Kobe Bryant crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Family members of four of the people killed in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant and his daughter are suing the companies that owned and operated the aircraft.

The wrongful death lawsuits were filed electronically Sunday in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of three members of one family and a woman who helped coach Bryant's daughter in basketball.

The group was heading to a basketball tournament Jan. 26 when the chopper crashed in thick fog northwest of Los Angeles.

The suits allege that Island Express Helicopters Inc. was careless and negligent in the crash that killed nine.

