Fans get an inside look at A&M Football at the Aggies' annual Fan Appreciation Day

The Aggie football team was back at Kyle Field, where fans got their first look at the 2019 squad.

It was the annual Fan Appreciation Day, and they came out in a big way. Fans got to beat the heat inside the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium saying hi to the players and Coach Fisher and grabbing some autographs.

The day finished up at Kyle Field. The gates were opened to the public for the first time since the spring game.

Jimbo says they've had a good week of camp and are working on being a more physical team.

Days like this one are enjoyable for the whole team especially for players that are from the Brazos Valley.

"Growing up around here, you know I'm really thankful to be around and be here and have the opportunities given to me to play, and it's really great to see everyone come up on fan day and say hi," said Iola native and A&M tight end Ryan Renick.

Bremond native and A&M wide receiver Roshauud Paul added, "It's amazing man to still have those people that were around you and followed you in high school still come out and show their support, so it's definitely amazing. I thank all the fans and everyone whose stuck around and been here through it all."

The next time fans will get to see the Aggies in person is on August 29th against Texas State.