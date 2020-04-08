Fences and Horsemanship Place in Top Three in Final NCEA Event Rankings

Texas A&M Equestrian had two events place in the top three as the National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) announced the final event rankings of the 2019-20 season Wednesday.

The Aggies finished second in Fences after finishing the regular season with a 7-5 record. The Maroon & White recorded 3-2 wins over No. 1 Auburn and No. 3 Georgia. Grace Boston led the squad with a career-high nine wins and one Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honor, while Haley Redifer followed up with six wins and a team-high four MOPs.

In Horsemanship, the Aggies, who ended the regular season with an 8-2-2 record, finished third. The All-American duo of Katie Conklin and Ashley Davidson led the Horsemanship squad, with identical 8-3-1 records and two MOPs.

The Reining squad finished sixth and ended the season with a 3-2 upset at No. 1 Auburn on March 7. Lisa Bricker and Darby Gardner tied for the team high in wins with seven, while Courtney Yohey tallied six.

Texas A&M was ranked ninth in Flat. The Flat squad defeated No. 4 Fresno State and No. 5 Georgia by a score of 3-2 in both matchups. All-American Caroline Dance led the team with six wins and four MOPs.