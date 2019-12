Playing in her hometown, Texas A&M freshman golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio overcame windy and cold temperatures to place second in the 2019 Santander Spanish Women’s Professional Championship.

Fernández García-Poggio fired rounds of 74-72-74 to finish at 4-over par for the tournament and was the tournament’s low amateur by a wide margin. The Aggie freshman was eight strokes behind the winner, Luna Sobron, who is a second-year professional.