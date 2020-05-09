Fighter tests positive before tonight’s UFC bout

One of the fighters scheduled to take part in tonight’s UFC mixed martial arts event in Jacksonville, Florida, has tested positive for the COVID-19. UFC says Jacaré Souza’s middleweight bout against Uriah Hall has been called off after Souza tested positive, along with his two cornermen. UFC says all three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC’s medical team will monitor their conditions remotely. The UFC is returning after an involuntary eight-week break that upended plans by UFC President Dana White to keep fighting amid the coronavirus outbreak.