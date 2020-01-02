Finley leaving Texas A&M for Ole Miss

Ole Miss announced on Tuesday that Joe Jon Finley was one of three assistant football coaches added to new head coach Lane Kiffin's staff. D.J. Durkin and Chris Partridge were the other two coaches added to the new coaching staff.

Finley spent the 2019 season as Texas A&M's tight ends coach. He also coached the Aggie tight ends in the 2018 Gator Bowl. Finley came to Texas A&M to replace Tim Brewster who left to join Mack Brown's staff at North Carolina.

Finley came to Texas A&M after spending three years at Missouri as the tights ends coach.