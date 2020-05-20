Fisher No. 7 on coaching Top list

CBSSports.com has put out a list ranking every Power Five Conference coach from 1-65. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is number seven on the list. Fisher is 17-9 in two season as the Aggies head coach. Before coming to Texas A&M Fisher spent eight seasons as Florida State's head coach leading the Seminoles to the 2013 National Title.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban in number one on the list followed by Clemson's Dabo Swinney. Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley is third, LSU's Ed Orgeron is fourth. Notre Dame's Brian Kelly rounds out the top five.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is just in front of Fisher at number 6. Dan Mullen of Florida is number 8. Auburn's Gus Malzahn in number 18. Mark Stoops of Kentucky checks in at number 22.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is number 27. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is number 35. Tennessee's Jeremy Pruitt is 38. South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is number 45. Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz is 59. Vanderbilt's Derek Mason is next at 60. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is 65.