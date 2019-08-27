Fisher claims Spavital could surprise A&M in opener Thursday

Football coaches like to be over prepared, so when they go up against a coach at a new program they don't have anything current to go on and wind up doing a lot of speculating.

That's the case for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies on Thursday in facing former West Virginia offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, who was the Aggies OC for 3 seasons.

Fisher has pulled video from several of Spavital's recent stops and said last week he doesn't really know what to expect from the Bobcats in Thursday's opener.

"That's the thing about opening games we could get anything," said Fisher. "And probably will get anything and that's what they are going to do. And it's going to be a great challenge and that's for sure," concluded Fisher.

This is not Fisher's first season opener against Texas State. He played the Bobcats in Florida State's first game in 2015 and the Seminoles won 59-16.