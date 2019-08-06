Fisher is fine without social media

The Texas A&M football team has made the commitment to stay off of social media during preseason camp. Defensive lineman Justin Madubuike told the media after the Aggie's first practice of fall camp that the Unity Council decided the whole team was going to turn off social media for all of fall camp. He said the team is trying to stay away from the phones and more in the playbook.

It may be tough for the players to go nearly a month without social media, but it will not be difficult for their head coach. Jimbo Fisher says he does not have social media. "I don't see the big deal about it. I can't see why worry about what 10,000 people I don't know think about me, I really don't. " Fisher added, ". It's just not my generation. I don't communicate that way. I'll text or I'll call, other than that about the only way, unless we talk, that's about the only way we are going to communicate. I just don't see the big deal with it. I don't understand putting your whole life out there for everybody to see."

The Aggies are just over three weeks away from the season opener. Texas A&M will face Texas State in the first game of the 2019 campaign on August 29 at Kyle Field. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.