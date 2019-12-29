Fisher looks towards bright future for A&M football

The Texas A&M football season is officially over. The Aggies finished the year 8-5 after their 24-21 bowl game victory over Oklahoma State.

The Aggies saw a lot of great flashes this year with a very young squad. A&M played 30 freshmen, and several first year players made significant contributions. This includes breakout seasons from running back Isaiah Spiller and tight end Jalen Wydermyer.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said following the bowl game that he's optimistic about the future of the program.

"It's great to have young players that are talented, if they learn, and get better, and have an urgency to be great. That's my challenge to them right now. We are good. We have talent in that young group. And there's young talent in the older groups. The older guys have to perform and get better. You have to have an urgency and a desire. You say, 'I'm going to go practice like I did.' Well, you're going to get the same results. Why don't we practice better? Why don't we practice smarter? There's a lot to learn. We could learn some valuable lessons from this season, but the ingredients are there. We just have to get it out of them. That's my job, and they want to do it. There's some great kids," said Fisher.

After the Texas Bowl, Fisher now has 100 career wins as a head coach. A&M is also one of just ten FBS programs to finish each season this past decade with a winning record.