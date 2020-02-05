Fisher on both sides of National Signing Day

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher put the finishing touches on the Aggies 2020 signing class by bringing in running back Darvon Hubbard and defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson on Wednesday, but that was not the only big news for Fisher. His oldest son Trey signed a letter of intent to play football at The University of Tennessee at Martin.

Trey played high school football at Godby High School in Tallahassee, Florida. Fisher completed 312 of 550 career passes for 4,626 yards and 49 touchdowns. 22 of those touchdown passes came in his senior season.

The second year Aggie head coach says it was a good day for his son."He had some choices of some schools. It was fun to be a dad and be on the other end of that and let him make choices." Fisher added, "He has to learn to make choices and I think he made a great choice to be able to go there and the people there are wonderful. He took his visits to some places and I think he will have a great career there. I am very proud of him. I love him to death and he is a young man who is very mature, above his years he really is and I am very proud to be his dad."

Trey is one of two quarterbacks in UT-Martin's 2020 signing class.

