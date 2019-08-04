Fisher pleased with young tight end group

The Aggies continued preseason practices Sunday. Four practices in and the tight ends have begun to shine.

The tight ends group is comprised of mostly freshmen and sophomores. It's a young group, but Head Coach Jimbo Fisher says they're really starting to stand out, even though it's still early in camp.

Fisher says the way Texas A&M's offense is, they put a lot of responsibility on the tight ends.

"We use our guys in a lot of different capacities, and we're throwing a lot at them early. We want to just to really overload them a little bit, but they're doing some really nice things. I'd say Bill's been doing good, and I've been really pleased with Wydermyer jumping in there. He is really coming along."

The Aggies will have their first practice in full pads Monday afternoon.