Fisher says Aggies need to learn from LSU game, not look past it

Texas A&M football's 50-7 loss to LSU was the lowest scoring game all year and the most points allowed this season by the Aggies. A&M wrapped up their tough schedule with a 7-5 overall record.

Most people probably want to forget about this game and move on, but not head coach Jimbo Fisher. Fisher says they need to take this as a learning opportunity.

Right now the Aggies are preparing for bowl season and improving this young team into conference contenders in the near future, but to get to that point, Fisher says they can't forget this devastating loss.

"You can't look past it. You're never going to look past it. You've got to learn from it. I mean, you can't dwell on it. You've got to understand what happened, why it happened, and not let it happen again. You have to learn from those things. We as coaches have to do that, but then eventually you have to move past it. You can't just throw it in the wash. A lot of people say that, I don't believe in that. Lets look at why it happened. Look at what happened. Make corrections. Put them in our memory bank. Work on them so they don't happen again. And then we have to move forward," explained Fisher

The Aggies will find out their bowl destination this Sunday.