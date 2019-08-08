Fisher says there are no glaring issues after first week of practice

After eight straight days of practice, Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher is pleased with the Aggies' progress.

Safety Leon O'Neal missed Thursday's practice with an injured finger, but he should be back Monday or Tuesday.

Other than dealing with minor injuries, the Aggies seemed to have a great and productive practice Thursday.

Fisher began practice with his normal routine working with the offense and the quarterbacks. Fisher says he's seen solid work across the board from all position groups: "I'm not going to say any's flashing out, but I'm not going to say any's disappointing, which has been very encouraging. There's two ways of looking at it. Has anybody been brilliant? I'm not going to say brilliant, but it's been pretty good. None of them have been, 'oh man, we've got issues!' We have issues everywhere. At the same time, it's nothing that can't be fixed. There's not people that aren't talented enough to do it and guys with an attitude and a mindset that are trying to do it."

The Aggies will have Friday off. They'll resume practice on Saturday.