Five Aggies Qualify for NCAA Championships After Day One of Zones

Five Aggies earned their spot at NCAA Championships with qualifying scores on day one of NCAA Zone D Diving Championships Monday afternoon at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center on the SMU campus. The top 10 women and top nine men in each event earned a spot to compete at NCAA Championships.

The men began the event on the 3-Meter board, as the Aggies logged a pair of top-five finishes. Kurtis Mathews took third (814.55), with Victor Povzner right behind in fourth (720.95).

On the women's side, three Aggies advanced to NCAA Championships on the 1-meter board, as Charlye Campbell was A&M's top performer with a fifth-place finish (573.45). Haley Allen earned ninth (547.85), and Harper Walding was close behind in 10th (547.40). Alyssa Clairmont also qualified for the finals, placing 13th with a score of 542.45. In prelims, Kaley Batten posted a score of 234.10 and Chloe Ceyanes earned a score of 212.45.

Events continue on Tuesday, March 10, at 11 a.m., as the women take on the 3-Meter and the men compete on the 1-Meter. Watch the live stream here and follow live results here. Follow on Twitter for updates, @aggieswimdive.