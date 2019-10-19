Five Singles and Three Doubles Teams from Texas A&M Advance at ITA Texas Regional Championships

Texas A&M women’s tennis placed five singles student-athletes into the Round of 16 and three doubles teams in the quarterfinals against the best NCAA Division I women's tennis players in the state at the ITA Texas Regional Championships Friday afternoon, hosted at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. One round of singles and a couple rounds of doubles were completed on the day.

"We had another very successful day on the courts today," head coach Mark Weaver said. "I feel that we picked our game up a notch as a group and I am pleased with the way that we finished out the day compared to yesterday. Tomorrow will be another opportunity to get better as the level of competition continues to get more challenging."

The Aggies were 7-1 in doubles action on the day as the duos of No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova, Renee McBryde and Katya Townsend, and Jessica Anzo and Lucia Quiterio advanced to the quarterfinals.

In singles action, the Maroon & White were 5-1 in the third round as No. 28 Townsend, Anzo, Dorthea Faa-Hviding, Riley McQuaid and Quiterio advanced to the Round of 16.

All draws will be posted on the tournament website and results will be updated at the conclusion of each match.

Admission to the five-day tournament is free.

Other schools to be represented at the tournament are Abilene Christian, Baylor, Houston, Incarnate Word, Lamar, North Texas, Prairie View A&M, Rice, Sam Houston State, SMU, Stephen F. Austin, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Texas, UT Arlington, UTSA, Texas State, Texas Tech and UTRGV.

Play is slated to begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with the championship matches scheduled for Monday.

The top doubles team and the singles finalists earn an automatic invitation to the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships in Surprise, Arizona. The tournament, held from Nov. 7-11, features the champions from each of the 12 regions around the country, as well as several at-large bids.

2019 ITA Texas Regional

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, College Station, TX

Singles

First Round

No. 28 Katya Townsend (TAMU), bye

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Anna Hosking (ACU) 6-1, 6-0

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Sophia Kermet (UIW), 6-0, 6-1

Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Illeana Mocciola (ACU) 6-1, 6-2

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU), bye

No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU), bye

Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Stevie Ybarra (SHSU) 6-0, 6-0

Lucia Quiterio (TAMU), bye

Second Round

No. 28 Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Karla De La Luz Montalvo (SHSU) 6-2, 6-0

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Sophia Hummel (UNT) 7-5, 6-2

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Kristyna Mamicova (UTRGV) 6-0, 6-0

Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Catalina Cabarique (UTSA) 6-1, 6-2

Mariya Shumeika (TAMUCC) def. No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Hana Kvapilova (TXST) def. No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 7-5, 1-6, 6-1

Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Katarina Sasaroga (UTRGV) 6-1, 6-0

Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Alyssa Zayat (TXST) 6-1, 6-0

Third Round

No. 28 Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Azul Pedemonti (UH) 6-3, 7-5

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Lusine Chobanyan (SHSU) 6-1, 6-2

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Jackie Nylander (SMU) 6-1, 5-7, 6-3

Margarita Skriabina (TT) def. Renee McBryde (TAMU) 6-4, 6-1

Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Momoka Horiguchi (UTA) 6-3, 6-0

Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Sarai Yesaki Monarez (SMU) 6-4, 6-3

Round of 16

No. 28 Katya Townsend (TAMU) vs. Isabella Dilaura (TT)

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) vs. Fernanda Labrana (UT)

Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) vs. No. 96 Victoria Smirnova (Rice)

Riley McQuaid (TAMU) vs. Mercedes Aristegui (TCU)

Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) vs. No. 38 Mikaela Haet (Rice)

Consolation

First Round

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Sandra Putz (UTRGV) 6-2, 6-4

No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Reagan Collins (TT) 6-2, 6-4

Second Round

No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Laura Baroja (UTSA) 5-3, ret.

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Alexandra Heczey (UNT) 6-2, 6-3

Third Round

No. 58 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) vs. Naneka Takeuchi (UTA)

No. 112 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. Keegan McCain (UTSA)

Doubles

First Round

No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU), bye

Dorthea Faa-Hviding / Riley McQuaid (TAMU), bye

Renee McBryde / Katya Townsend (TAMU), bye

Jessica Anzo / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU), bye

Second Round

No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Rosalie Gerritsen / Isidora Zivkovic (SHSU) 8-2

Petra Kaszas / Constandena Nicolaou (SHSU) def. Dorthea Faa-Hviding / Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 8-4

Renee McBryde / Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Lucia Natal / Carla Pons-Martorell (UTA) 8-2

Jessica Anzo / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Gabriela Guillarte / Annie Walker (SFA) 8-0

Round of 16

No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Tiffani Hollubeck / Katherine Jakeway (SM) 8-2

Renee McBryde / Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Phonexay Chitdara / Sophie Gerits (UH) 8-6

Jessica Anzo / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) def. Chloe Hule / Stevie Kennedy (TCU) 8-7(2)

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. Anna Bowtell / Victoria Smirnova (Rice)

Renee McBryde / Katya Townsend (TAMU) vs. Jackie Nylander / Isabella Tcherkes Zade (SMU)

Jessica Anzo / Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) vs. Olivia Peet / Margarita Skriabina (TT)

Consolation

First Round

Dorthea Faa-Hviding / Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Sarah Eleanor Adams / Nini Memishishi (ACU) 8-5