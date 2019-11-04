Flagg Named to Preseason All-SEC Second Team

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball’s top-returning scorer and rebounder, Savion Flagg, was named to the Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Second Team, it was announced Monday.

The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.

Flagg led the Aggies in 2018-19 with 13.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game and was second on the team in assists at 73. The Alvin, Texas, native closed out the season in dominating fashion as he recorded a career-high 29 points against Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC Tournament before posting a double-double against Mississippi State with 21 points and 10 boards.

He garnered SEC Player of the Week honors on Feb. 25 as he tallied 18 points and nine rebounds in the Aggies' victory over Alabama, before helping Texas A&M secure its first win in Fayetteville since 1986 with 22 points and nine rebounds against Arkansas.

Flagg and the Aggies begin the regular season against Northwestern State on Wednesday, November 6 at 7 p.m. at Reed Arena.

First Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama

Kerry Blackshear – Florida

Andrew Nembhard – Florida

Anthony Edwards – Georgia

Ashton Hagans – Kentucky

Skylar Mays – LSU

Breein Tyree – Ole Miss

Reggie Perry – Mississippi State

A.J. Lawson – South Carolina

Second Team All-SEC

Isaiah Joe – Arkansas

Austin Wiley – Auburn

Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky

EJ Montgomery – Kentucky

Javonte Smart – LSU

Devontae Shuler – Ole Miss

Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. – Missouri

Jordan Bowden – Tennessee

Lamonté Turner – Tennessee

Savion Flagg – Texas A&M

Aaron Nesmith – Vanderbilt