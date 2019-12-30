Flagg leads Aggies to victory over Texas Southern 58-55

Savion Flagg scored 18 points and Texas A&M outlasted Texas Southern 58-55 on Monday night.

A&M clung to a 55-54 lead with 1:19 remaining when the Aggies' Josh Nebo was fouled on an attempted layup. Nebo missed both free throws, however, giving TSU (3-10) a chance to grab the lead.

Nebo, who grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds, responded by blocking Chris Baldwin's short jumper in the paint, although the Aggies' Andre Gordon turned over the ball on the other end. Following a TSU miss, this time by John Jones, Jay Jay Chandler was fouled.

But Chandler only made the second of two free throws, and the Aggies (6-5) led 56-54 with 29 seconds left. TSU's Tyrik Armstrong missed a short jumper in the lane that would have tied the game, and Flagg grabbed the rebound and was fouled.

He made both free throws to push A&M to an insurmountable 58-54 lead.

Yahuza Rasas and Jones each scored 15 points to lead the Tigers.