Fleck among 200 University of Minnesota officials taking an unpaid week

Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck is taking an unpaid week, along with about 200 other leaders in the university system in response to the budget crunch caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Joan Gabel announced the furloughs earlier this month.

Fleck confirmed Thursday on a video conference call with reporters he’s taking part, saying he and his wife, Heather, “immediately jumped on it.”

“Anything we can do to continue to help,” Fleck said.

Fleck’s 2020 salary is $4.6 million.

