Florida G Nembhard withdraws from NBA draft, transfers

Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard is removing his name from the NBA draft and returning to school - just not in Gainesville. A team spokesman said Saturday that Nembhard plans to transfer and will have two years of college eligibility remaining. Stadium first reported Nembhard's intentions.

Nembhard entered the NBA draft last month. He hired NCAA-certified agent Jaafar Choufani so he could retain his college eligibility. He took a similar approach after his freshman year and eventually returned to Florida after not getting invited to the NBA scouting combine.

As a sophomore, he averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds. With 173 assists and 80 turnovers in 2019-20, his assist-to-turnover ratio ranked 49th in the country.

