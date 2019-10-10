Floyd announces commitment to Texas Tech Red Raiders

A&M Consolidated defensive back Nate Floyd announced Thursday morning he is committing to Texas Tech Head Football Coach Matt Wells to continue his football career.

The Associated Press Sports Editors All State Honorable Mention selection picked the Red Raiders over Missouri and Arizona.

The Red Raiders also like Nate's skills at wide receiver. He had a pair of TD receptions last week against Montgomery and joins Devin Price (Texas A&M-WR) and Brian Darby (Oklahoma-ATH) as power five conference commitments suiting up for Lee Fedora's Tigers this season.