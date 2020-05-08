Football season important for Aggie Athletics

One of the biggest questions in the sports world is will the college football season start on time. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought sports to a stand still in the United States.

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp gave Aggie fans some hope last week when he said he wants students and football back on campus this fall. That was a welcome idea for Texas A&M softball player Kelbi Fortenberry. "We need college football to come back because college football funds all the athletic funds and all these universities in the south and really in the country." Fortenberry added, "I'm super excited to hear that because that just means we're definitely going to play in 2021. Plus I love Aggie football. I love everything coach Jimbo (Fisher) has done with the football team. I'm so excited to be back in the stands."

Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork called Aggie football the economic engine at Texas A&M for the athletic program. "All of our sports really are impacted by by the football program. We have 102,000 seats and we sold 85,000 season tickets last year and we just in tickets and donations, last year that number was $85 million. That's that's more than half of our budget or operating budget."

If the 2020 football season starts on time Texas A&M will open the season September 5 against Abilene Christian at Kyle Field.