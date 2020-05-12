Former Cape Cod Home Run Leader to Play in the CSBI

The College Summer Baseball Invitational roster continues to fill up with elite talent with the signing of power hitting infielder Davis Sims from Western Kentucky.

Davis Sims’ baseball resume is extensive, he began his collegiate career at Murray State by hitting .308 with 11 home runs and 17 doubles and being named a Freshman All-American and the Ohio Valley Conference Rookie of the Year. Sims only got better during his sophomore season in 2018 which saw him hit .357 with 6 home runs and a league leading 29 doubles which also led all of the NCAA in doubles per game. During the 2018 summer, Sims headed off to the prestigious Cape Cod League where he would continue his power hitting ways and eventually lead the league in home runs.

Davis transferred to Western Kentucky as a graduate student. The 2019 campaign saw Davis miss time because of injury. However, in 27 games, he was able to hit .362 with six doubles and three home runs. The 2020 season was off to a hot start for Sims as the early season saw him hitting .333 with 3 home runs and 19 RBI. At St. Mary High School in Paducah, Kentucky was a high school standout and he earned the U.S. Army National Scholar-Athlete award.

Davis Sims will be joining nearly 100 other stand-out college baseball players in early June for the CSBI. The 3 Day event will be broadcasted via a Pay-Per-View subscription which starts at $49.95 for the first 2,000 members and includes the entire 6-game tournament! 5% of the retail price each subscription will be donated to No Kid Hungry (nokidhungry.org)

