Fortenberry excited to spend one more season with Jo Evans

The SEC softball tournament was scheduled to be played this week at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The college softball season was canceled on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because the season ended so early the NCAA allowed seniors to have another year of eligibility. Aggies Kelbi Fortenberry and Kelly Martinez will be back for the 2021 season as Super Seniors. It will give them a chance to spend one more season with Texas A&M head softball coach Jo Evans. Fortenberry said, "It means a lot especially with coach Evans, with all her softball knowledge and everything she has taught me especially non-softball wise." Fortenberry added, "She has taught me a lot of life lessons throughout my four years and she has made me the woman I am today and I am so excited to come back and learn some more knowledge from her."

Evans has been the head coach at Texas A&M since 1997. She has won 907 games as the Aggies head coach and taken Texas A&M to the Women's College World Series three times.