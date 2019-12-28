Four Aggie Golfers Compete at Patriot All-America

Texas A&M will be represented by four Aggie golfers at the 2019 Patriot All-America Invitational Sunday through Tuesday at The Wigwam Golf Club.

Competing at the Patriot All-America will be seniors Dan Erickson and Brandon Smith, sophomore Sam Bennett and freshman Jimmy Lee. The Patriot All-America was founded in 2011 and annually features the best of the best in collegiate golf from every NCAA division plus special invitees. Throughout the 54-hole championship, each participant honors a fallen or severely injured soldier by carrying a bag bearing the name of that individual.

First Round Pairings

Time | Hole

Texas A&M Player (Playing partners)

9:40 a.m. | 10th

Sam Bennett (David Laskin, Arizona and James McKee, Air Force)

10:00 a.m. | 10th

Dan Erickson (Eddy Lai, UCLA and Mike Biata, Oral Roberts)

10:20 a.m. | 10th

Brandon Smith (Paul Gonzalez, UTA and Ryan Gerard, North Carolina)

10:30 a.m. | 1st

Jimmy Lee (Jason Li, Carnegie Mellon and Joey Vrzich, Pepperdine)

Patriot All-America History Lesson

Cameron Champ from Texas A&M knocked in a one-foot putt for par on the second playoff hole to win the 2016 Patriot All-America Invitational over Zachary Olsen of Oklahoma State. Champ entered the final round tied for sixth, three-shots back of second round leader Sahith Theegala. During his final round, Champ shot a 4-under par 66 (203) that included six birdies and two bogeys to get into the playoff. Meanwhile, Olsen entered the final round tied for eighth, four-shots back. Olsen shot a 5-under par 65 (the best round of the day) to qualify for the playoff.

During the playoff, both Champ and Olsen made par on the 488-yard, par-4 first hole. On the second playoff hole, a 391-yard par 4, Champ put his second shot to within 15-feet, while Olsen had a 20-foot putt for birdie. Both golfers missed their birdie putts. Olsen lipped-out a three-foot comeback putt for par, while Champ knocked-in his one-footer for the win.

Results

Results for the Patriot All-America Invitational can be found at www.patriotallamerica.com.