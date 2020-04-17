Four Aggie Golfers Picked for PING All-Region Team by GCAA

NORMAN, Okla. – Four members of the 2019-20 Texas A&M men's golf team were named to the Div. I PING All-Central Region team, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced.
Earning a spot on the elite team were senior Dan Erickson (Whittier, Calif.), junior Walker Lee (Houston, Texas), sophomore Sam Bennett (Madisonville, Texas) and redshirt freshman William Paysse (Belton, Texas). The foursome were instrumental in the Aggies' success that saw the team post two victories and finish No. 6 in the GCAA poll and No. 8 in the Golfstat.com and Golfweek.com rankings.
Erickson saw action in all eight tournaments and posted a 72.08 scoring average. He posted three top 10 individual finishes, including a runner-up finish at the Gopher Invitational and a fourth-place effort at the San Diego Classic. He had 10 rounds of 70 or better, including a season-low of 67 twice.
Lee was a model of consistency with seven top 25 finishes in eight outings in 2019-20. He posted a scoring average of 71.54, while carding six rounds of 70 or better. He was the individual champion at the Cabo Collegiate after closing with a course record 64 in the final round.
Bennett missed two fall tournaments due to an injury, but still finished the year with four top 20 performances. He led the team with a 71.17 scoring average and posted eight rounds of 70 or better. His best finish was a tie for third at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate and he also posted a tie for fifth at the San Diego Classic.
Paysse posted a 71.62 scoring average while seeing action in seven tournaments. He posted three top three finishes, including his first collegiate victory at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. He had six rounds of 70 or better, including a career-low 7-under par 63 at the Sea Best Invitational.
Division I PING All-Region Teams
Central
Sam Bennett, Texas A&M
Markus Braadlie, Texas Tech
William Buhl, Arkansas
Pierceson Coody, Texas
Parker Coody, Texas
Quade Cummins, Oklahoma
Cooper Dossey, Baylor
Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State
Dan Erickson, Texas A&M
Guillaume Fanonnel, Louisiana-Monroe
Noah Goodwin, SMU
Cole Hammer, Texas
Kyle Hogan, Texas Tech
Johnny Keefer, Baylor
Tripp Kinney, Iowa State
Walker Lee, Texas A&M
Luke Long, Houston
Andy Lopez, Texas Tech
Mac Meissner, SMU
William Paysse, Texas A&M
Julian Perico, Arkansas
Garett Reband, Oklahoma
Sandy Scott, Texas Tech
Spencer Soosman , Texas
Noah Steele, Sam Houston State
Justin Thompson, SMU
Travis Vick, Texas
Patrick Welch, Oklahoma
Northeast
Austin Barbin, Maryland
Alec Bard, Penn State
Brandon Berry, Loyola (MD)
Evan Brown, Loyola (MD)
Christian Cavaliere, Boston College
Mitchell Cornell, Penn
Ryan Davis, Penn State
Charlie Dubiel, Cornell
Chris Francoeur, Rhode Island
Christopher Gotterup, Rutgers
Nathan Han, Columbia
Tony Jiang, Rutgers
Peter Knade, Maryland
Darren Lin, Yale
Michael O'Brien , St. Jospeh's (PA)
Evan Quinn, Princeton
Connor Schmidt, Drexel
Ryan Skae, Colgate
Jake Sollon, Rider
Ryan Tall, Lafayette
Saptak Talwar, Sacred Heart
Chris Tanabe, Bucknell
Justin Williamson, Army
Patrick Wu, Boston College
Teddy Zinsner, Yale
East
Eric Bae, Wake Forest
Jacob Bridgeman, Clemson
Jonathan Brightwell, UNCG
Ryan Burnett, North Carolina
Eugenio Chacarra, Wake Forest
Alex Fitzpatrick, Wake Forest
Ryan Gerard, North Carolina
Parker Gillam, Wake Forest
Shiso Go, ETSU
John Gough, Charlotte
Evan Katz, Duke
Pontus Nyholm, Campbell
Andy Ogletree, Georgia Tech
Andrew Orischak, Virginia
Adrien Pendaries, Duke
Turk Pettit, Clemson
Segundo Oliva Pinto, UNCW
Mark Power, Wake Forest
Jack Rhea, ETSU
Alex Ross, Davidson
Luke Schniederjans, Georgia Tech
Logan Sowell, College of Charleston
Tyler Strafaci, Georgia Tech
Zack Taylor, Coastal Carolina
Kieran Vincent, Liberty
Jonathan Yuan, Liberty
Southeast
John Augenstein, Vanderbilt
John Axelson, Florida
Garrett Barber, LSU
Reid Bedell, USC-Upstate
Albin Bergstrom, USF
Ricky Castillo, Florida
Spencer Cross, Tennessee
Reid Davenport, Vanderbilt
Connor Futrell, Troy
Luke Gifford, USF
Grayson Huff, Auburn
Isaiah Jackson, Memphis
Andrew Kozan, Auburn
Jamie Li, Florida State
Rhys Nevin, Tennessee
Harrison Ott, Vanderbilt
John Pak, Florida State
Trent Phillips, Georgia
Nolan Ray, Lipscomb
Jovan Rebula, Auburn
Jackson Suber, Ole Miss
Davis Thompson, Georgia
Johnny Travale, UCF
William Walker III, UAB
Jamie Wilson, South Carolina
Midwest
Davis Chatfield, Notre Dame
Kegan de Lange, Louisville
Hunter Eichhorn, Marquette
Mihael Feagles, Illinois
Angus Flanagan, Minnesota
Josh Gilkison, Kent State
Brent Ito, Michigan
Palmer Jackson, Notre Dame
Jerry Ji, Illinois
Trevor Johnson, Louisville
Taichi Kho, Notre Dame
Felix Kvarnstrom, Ohio State
Tyler Leach, Marquette
Gonzalo Leal Montero, Iowa
Linus Lo, Western Kentucky
Eric McIntosh, Northwestern
John Murphy, Louisville
David Nyfjall, Northwestern
Hunter Ostrom, Notre Dame
David Perkins, Illinois State
James Piot, Michigan State
Alex Schaake, Iowa
Matthias Schmid, Louisville
Joe Weiler, Purdue
Jiri Zuska, Louisville
West
Mason Andersen, Arizona State
Puwit Anupansuebsai, San Diego State
Devon Bling, UCLA
Davis Bryant, Colorado State
Derek Castillo, Fullerton
Sam Choi, New Mexico
Briggs Duce, Arizona
Joe Highsmith, Pepperdine
Ryggs Johnston, Arizona State
Peter Kuest, BYU
Henry Lee, Washington
Yuxin Lin, Southern California
William Mouw, Pepperdine
Ethan Ng, Stanford
AJ Ott, Colorado State
Leo Oyo, San Diego State
David Puig, Arizona State
Rhett Rasmussen, BYU
Cameron Sisk, Arizona State
Parathakorn Suyasri, Colorado State
Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine
Jack Trent, UNLV
Trevor Werbylo, Arizona
Tim Widing, San Francisco
Noah Woolsey, Washington
Chun An Yu, Arizona State
Sean Yu, San Jose State