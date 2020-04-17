Four Aggie Golfers Picked for PING All-Region Team by GCAA

Four members of the 2019-20 Texas A&M men's golf team were named to the Div. I PING All-Central Region team, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced.

Earning a spot on the elite team were senior Dan Erickson (Whittier, Calif.), junior Walker Lee (Houston, Texas), sophomore Sam Bennett (Madisonville, Texas) and redshirt freshman William Paysse (Belton, Texas). The foursome were instrumental in the Aggies' success that saw the team post two victories and finish No. 6 in the GCAA poll and No. 8 in the Golfstat.com and Golfweek.com rankings.

Erickson saw action in all eight tournaments and posted a 72.08 scoring average. He posted three top 10 individual finishes, including a runner-up finish at the Gopher Invitational and a fourth-place effort at the San Diego Classic. He had 10 rounds of 70 or better, including a season-low of 67 twice.

Lee was a model of consistency with seven top 25 finishes in eight outings in 2019-20. He posted a scoring average of 71.54, while carding six rounds of 70 or better. He was the individual champion at the Cabo Collegiate after closing with a course record 64 in the final round.

Bennett missed two fall tournaments due to an injury, but still finished the year with four top 20 performances. He led the team with a 71.17 scoring average and posted eight rounds of 70 or better. His best finish was a tie for third at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate and he also posted a tie for fifth at the San Diego Classic.

Paysse posted a 71.62 scoring average while seeing action in seven tournaments. He posted three top three finishes, including his first collegiate victory at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. He had six rounds of 70 or better, including a career-low 7-under par 63 at the Sea Best Invitational.

Division I PING All-Region Teams

Central

Sam Bennett, Texas A&M

Markus Braadlie, Texas Tech

William Buhl, Arkansas

Pierceson Coody, Texas

Parker Coody, Texas

Quade Cummins, Oklahoma

Cooper Dossey, Baylor

Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State

Dan Erickson, Texas A&M

Guillaume Fanonnel, Louisiana-Monroe

Noah Goodwin, SMU

Cole Hammer, Texas

Kyle Hogan, Texas Tech

Johnny Keefer, Baylor

Tripp Kinney, Iowa State

Walker Lee, Texas A&M

Luke Long, Houston

Andy Lopez, Texas Tech

Mac Meissner, SMU

William Paysse, Texas A&M

Julian Perico, Arkansas

Garett Reband, Oklahoma

Sandy Scott, Texas Tech

Spencer Soosman , Texas

Noah Steele, Sam Houston State

Justin Thompson, SMU

Travis Vick, Texas

Patrick Welch, Oklahoma

