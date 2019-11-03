Four Aggies Earn All-SEC Recognition

The Texas A&M Aggies had four players earn recognition from the Southeastern Conference as the league announced the All-SEC teams Sunday afternoon.

Midfielder Jimena Lopez and forward Ally Watt were tabbed as All-SEC First Team performers. Defender Briana Alston was named to the All-SEC Second Team. Katie Smith, who has split time as a defender and midfielder, was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. Lopez and Watt also earned recognition as SEC Midfielder of the Year and SEC Forward of the Year, respectively.

For Watt, it marked her third time earning All-SEC First Team recognition. The three other Aggies were all first-time honorees.

Jimena Lopez ranks second in the nation with 13 assists. The mark is one shy of the school record of 14 set by Beth West in 2011. Lopez also ranks second on the team with nine goals and 31 points. She has produced the spectacular numbers despite missing most of the preseason while playing in the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. In league action, Lopez has 15 points on four goals and seven points. She leads the league in assists despite missing a match while participating in a Mexico National Team training camp.

Watt leads the SEC in points (34) and goals (14). She has added six assists, which ranks eighth in the league. Nationally, the Colorado Springs, Colorado, native ranks eighth and goals and ninth in points despite missing two matches. She earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week on two occasions in 2019 and, two weeks ago, she garnered National Player of the Week recognition from the United Soccer Coaches. In SEC play, she has a league-leading 22 points on 10 goals and two assists, despite missing two matches.

Alston has played in 19 matches, including 17 starts, and logged a team-high 1,595 minutes. She picked up SEC Defensive Player of the Week recognition on October 14 and anchored a backline that has produced 10 shutouts on the season.

In her rookie campaign, Smith played in 19 matches, including eight starts. She record six assists, including three in SEC play. Starting the season in the midfield, Smith stepped up in a big way when a series of injuries ravaged the Aggies’ backline, including starting as a left back in A&M’s 1-0 shutout at Auburn.

The Aggies finished the regular season with a 13-3-3 overall mark, including a 7-2-1 league ledger. The Maroon & White return to action Tuesday when they face the Florida Gators in quarterfinal round action of the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama.