Four Aggies named to Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team

Four Aggies were honored as the Southeastern Conference announced the 2019 Preseason Coaches All-Conference Football Team Thursday morning. Junior defensive lineman Justin Madubuike and senior punter Braden Mann headlined the group as first team honorees, while junior quarterback Kellen Mond was named to the league's third team and sophomore Jashaun Corbin was recognized for his work on offense as well as on special teams.

Madubuike appeared in every game over the last two seasons, making 12 starts on the defensive line in 2018. The McKinney, Texas native is the Aggies' leading returning tackler after recording 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks last season. Madubuike has been named to a number of preseason watch lists and was selected to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team by the media at SEC Media Day.

Mann became the first Aggie to win the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation's top punter, doing so after a record-setting junior season. The Houston native tacks on another preseason honor after he set the NCAA records for punting average (50.98), 60-yard punts in a season (14) and single-game punting average (60.8) last year. Mann earned consensus All-America honors for his efforts in 2018 as the only punter to post a punting average over 50 yards (51.0).

Mond tallied over 30 touchdowns a season ago as he saw an increase in every statistical category from his freshman campaign. The San Antonio, Texas native finished fourth in total offense, fifth in touchdowns through the air and sixth in passing yardage in the Southeastern Conference. After securing the starting job as a sophomore, Mond currently owns three single-game passing records for yards and is tied for second on the single-game touchdown passes list.

Corbin was named to the league's second team as a return specialist and the third team as the all-purpose back. On special teams, he tallied 853 all-purpose yards last season to lead all SEC freshmen with an impressive 10 yards per play. The Rockledge, Florida native added 422 kick return yards to lead the conference with a 30.1 kick return average. Playing behind NFL Draft pick Trayveon Williams, Corbin accounted for 346 rushing yards on 61 carries, scoring one time on the ground as a freshman. For his efforts a season ago, Corbin earned All-Freshman Team honors from the league's coaches as a running back, all-purpose player and return specialist.

Texas A&M opens 2019 against Texas State on August 29 at Kyle Field, a Thursday night contest set to be broadcast on SEC Network.