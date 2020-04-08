Fourteen Aggies Named CSCAA All-Americans

Fourteen members of the Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team earned a total of 20 individual All-America honors, as announced by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America on Wednesday.

With the cancellation of the NCAA Championships, the CSCAA made the decision to adjust the criteria and honor those student-athletes that qualified for their respective post season meets. For Division I athletes, this included all relays achieving 'A" standards, individuals selected to the NCAA Championships and divers entered in uncontested events from the Zone C Diving Qualification meet.

Jing Wen Quah led A&M's honorees this season as she earned All-America accolades in the 200 fly as well as the 200 and 400 IM. Quah was a First Team All-American last season with a top-eight finish in the 200 fly. Anna Belousova qualified for her third NCAA Championships and finished her A&M career with six All-America honors after qualifying this season in the 100 and 200 breast events. Belousova was a three-time First Team All-American and brought home the bronze in the 100 breast at the 2020 SEC Championships. Taylor Pike added her third All-America accolade this season in the 200 fly.

Seven additional swimmers were named individual All-Americans for the first time in their careers, including seniors Raena Eldridge, Karling Hemstreet and Katie Portz, juniors Joy Field and Camryn Toney, and sophomores Emma Carlton and Caroline Theil.

On the diving boards, four Aggies were headed to NCAA Championships, led by first-time All-American Charlye Campbell, who was set to compete in the 1-meter and 3-meter events. Haley Allen was named an All-American for the second time in her A&M career in 1-meter, while Harper Walding and Alyssa Clairmont were honored for their scores from Zone D Championships in the 1-meter and platform, respectively.

Texas A&M All-Americans

Haley Allen (1-Meter)

Anna Belousova (100 Breast, 200 Breast)

Charlye Campbell (1-Meter, 3-Meter)

Emma Carlton (100 Back)

Alyssa Clairmont (Platform)

Raena Eldridge (100 Back)

Joy Field (1650 Free)

Karling Hemstreet (200 Free, 500 Free)

Taylor Pike (200 Fly)

Katie Portz (200 Free)

Jing Wen Quah (200 Fly, 200 IM, 400 IM)

Caroline Theil (200 IM, 400 IM)

Camryn Toney (400 IM)

Harper Walding (1-Meter)