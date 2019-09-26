Fox network, sports channels go dark for Dish customers

Fox's cable sports networks and some local Fox stations have gone dark for customers of satellite TV provider Dish because of a dispute over the networks' cost.

Dish says the broadcast network was pulled in 17 markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston. Fox News remains on Dish.

Customers of the Sling streaming service are also affected.

These types of blackouts have become increasingly common as broadcasters seek to charge cable and satellite TV providers more. Those costs eventually show up on customers' bills.

Dish is offering affected customers antennas for the Fox network. It's also recommending the Locast streaming service. Those won't work for cable. It suggests watching NFL games using the TV antenna or the NFL app for mobile.

