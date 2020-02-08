Franklin ISD announces new head football coach/athletic coordinator, Mark Fannin

Franklin ISD announced the hire of Mark Fannin as the Lions' replacement for recently retired head football coach Mike Hedrick.

The school district announced on twitter: "Franklin ISD is proud to announce some new leaders in the athletic department. Mark Fannin will be the new Boys/Girls Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach. Matthew Anderson will be the new Head Baseball Coach."

Fannin was previously the Lions' head baseball coach. Fannin replaces Mike Hedrick, who spent 14 of his 44 years as a high school football coach with the Lions.