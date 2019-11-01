Franklin falls to Diboll 34-7

On Friday night, Franklin and Diboll faced off for the top spot in District 11 3A Division 1.

Diboll picked up the 34-7 win to improve to 5-0 in district play.

The Lumberjacks scored first on a 22 yard pass from Dylan Maskunas to Demaria Cook to take the 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

A Jeremiah Gum 1 yard run gave Diboll a 14-0 lead heading into the half.

Franklin cut the lead in half to open the third quarter on a Malcolm Murphy touchdown run, but Diboll score three unanswered touchdowns.

Franklin is no 7-2 on the season and 4-1 in district play. They go on the road to close out the season at Crockett next Friday.